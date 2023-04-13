Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.54 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and $604,483.12 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,120,895 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

