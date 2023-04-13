Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Insider Purchases A$11,998.72 in Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Fehon bought 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,998.72 ($7,946.17).

Elanor Investors Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Elanor Investors Group alerts:

About Elanor Investors Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Investors Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Investors Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.