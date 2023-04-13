Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 1.5% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Elastic worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after buying an additional 1,062,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

