Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.21

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 1256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on EKTAY shares. AlphaValue raised Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.
Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.
