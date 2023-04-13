Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.79. 1,045,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.