Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.79. 1,045,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.40 and a 200 day moving average of $346.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

