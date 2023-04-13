ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.32 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $2,617.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14271462 USD and is down -7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $742.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

