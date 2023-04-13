Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

EMR stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

