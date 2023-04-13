Empower Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Empower has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Empower has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $164,984.74 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.17031674 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $139,187.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

