Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.36.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $196.03 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

