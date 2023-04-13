Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 89,514 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,779,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 61,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,704. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

