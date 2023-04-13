Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 243,773 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 1,891.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 652,680 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,511,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,236,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. 123,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.