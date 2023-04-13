Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,437 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,394,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 19,356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 165,687 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FLCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 17,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,847. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.