Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.