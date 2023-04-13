Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 377,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 788,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 133,388 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 123,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 2,258,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

