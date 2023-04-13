Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

