Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Cable One worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE CABO traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $692.95. 17,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

