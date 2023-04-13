Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

JAZZ traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.76. 102,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.89.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Articles

