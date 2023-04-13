Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 289,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,665,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $26.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 121,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,954. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

