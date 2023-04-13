EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Shares of EOG opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

