Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Haleon plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Haleon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Haleon’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haleon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLN opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

