Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 3.4 %

JAKK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 153,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 84,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

