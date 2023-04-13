Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 13th (AACAY, ACGL, APYRF, BTVCY, BYCBF, DAR, DLO, DNGFF, DRETF, FSLR)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 13th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.