Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 13th (AACAY, ACGL, APYRF, BTVCY, BYCBF, DAR, DLO, DNGFF, DRETF, FSLR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 13th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Dongfang Electric (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

