ERC20 Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $153.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00028503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,101.86 or 1.00013276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0105714 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $90.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.