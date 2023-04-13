Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.36. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 120,800 shares changing hands.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$137.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.26.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

