Eren Bali Sells 10,462 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $94,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,328,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Eren Bali sold 1,900 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,100.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00.

Udemy Trading Up 3.2 %

UDMY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 460,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,497. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.