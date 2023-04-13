Ergo (ERG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $567,542.39

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $112.67 million and approximately $567,542.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00073371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00536409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00431549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,122,593 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

