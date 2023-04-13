Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

EPRT opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

