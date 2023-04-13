Ethereum (ETH) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $240.64 billion and $13.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,997.75 or 0.06584825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

