Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Eagle Bulk Shipping accounts for 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 236,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $629.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.