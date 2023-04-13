Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,980 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 338.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

