Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.