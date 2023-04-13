Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $240,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Buckle Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.