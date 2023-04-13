Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.47 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Evmos has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $114.47 million and $1.21 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

