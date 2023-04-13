Evmos Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $114.18 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Evmos has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $114.18 million and $1.21 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

