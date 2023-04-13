Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.67. Farfetch shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 873,012 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,732,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.