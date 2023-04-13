FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 2,388 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $106.06. 131,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

