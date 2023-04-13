FAS Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 260,016 KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 260,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 32.50% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KEMX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 2,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

