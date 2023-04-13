FAS Wealth Partners Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

CAT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $220.84. 1,077,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.57 and its 200-day moving average is $227.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

