FAS Wealth Partners Has $33.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 3.8% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $33,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,463. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

