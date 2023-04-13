FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 138,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $108.52. 500,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,706. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

