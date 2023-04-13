FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after buying an additional 80,335 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 323,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,375. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

