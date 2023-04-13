FAS Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.28. 886,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,701. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.71.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

