FAS Wealth Partners Sells 6,534 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 119,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

