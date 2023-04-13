Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 412,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,732. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

