Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. 1,893,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,889. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

