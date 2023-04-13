Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.47. 169,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

