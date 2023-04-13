Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 104,698 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,698 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,485,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after acquiring an additional 157,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 4,739,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

