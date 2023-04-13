Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 775,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 802% from the average daily volume of 85,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,684.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.