Financial Comparison: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) vs. Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Infosys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Infosys $16.31 billion 3.95 $2.96 billion $0.71 21.70

Profitability

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% Infosys 16.66% 31.23% 19.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Venus Acquisition and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 1 7 3 0 2.18

Infosys has a consensus target price of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.71%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Infosys beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

